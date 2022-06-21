WGCL News – The Better Business Bureau of Central Indiana says scammers are now trying to use high gas prices as a way to trick you

By Diane Daily

With gas prices on the rise, it was bound to happen.

The Better Business Bureau of Central Indiana says scammers are now trying to use high gas prices as a way to trick you out of your money and gain access to your personal information.

Some Hoosiers have received text messages advertising a fake contest offering a $50 gas card as the grand prize.

But the messages are just another version of phishing.

The Better Business Bureau says if you click on the link, malware could be installed on your device, giving the scammer access to that device.

The scammer might also send a link to a copycat website, asking for your personal information so the scammer will be able to use that info anyway they want.

Experts say to be especially careful this summer as rip off scams will be on the rise. You can always contact the Better Business Bureau if you have any questions about contests, sweepstakes and special offers that sound a little too good to be true.

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline will launch a new three-digit number next month.

The number, 9-8-8, is designed to be the mental health version of 9-1-1 and make it easier for people to ger information on mental health care.

The Indiana Family and Social Services Administration says the state’s goal is to answer 90 percent of calls from Indiana in state by next year…by partnering with several Hoosier call centers.

Indiana will continue to operate its 2-1-1 phone and text line system, that connects Hoosiers to local resources including food pantries, homeless shelters and health care services.

The 9-8-8 initiative will be in operation stating July 26th.

A safety measure is being added near City Hall. The installation of safety bollards on Morton and 8th Streets is expected to begin sometime this week. The bollards will separate Farmers’ Market customers from vehicle traffic.

Once installation gets underway, it will take up to four days to finish the work at each entrance. While the Morton side bollards are being installed, you’ll need access the City Hall parking lot will be from 8th Street.