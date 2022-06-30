WGCL News – Fourth of July Food Costs Rising

By Diane Daily

With the cost of most groceries going up, it’s not surprising that the annual Fourth of July barbecue is going to cost more this year.

The Indiana Farm Bureau is out with its annual market basket survey that shows the cost of a summer cookout for 10 is up 13-percent. We’ll be paying more than 64-dollars when we go through the checkout, thanks to higher prices for ground beef, hamburger buns, chicken, side salads and ice cream.

But the news isn’t all bad. According to the Farm Bureau’s survey, Indiana residents are still paying 8-percent less than the national average.

A state policy designed to make solar power more popular in Indiana will expire tomorrow.

The Indianapolis Star is reporting today that, once that deadline passes, Hoosiers won’t be eligible to take part in what’s known as net metering when they install solar panels on their roofs.

Net metering is a utility rate structure that makes the switch to solar more economical, giving homeowners credits for the excess energy that’s generated.

A routine drainage project has led to a rare discovery at the French Lick Resort in West Baden.

Workers at the resort found the once popular Neptune Spring near the old train station on the east side of the property. The long-buried spring was available to guests starting in 1892 and was in use for over a decade.

According to historians, the spring was most likely abandoned because of flooding.

At 5:00 this afternoon, the Bloomington Preservation Commission will be meeting in the McCloskey Room at City Hall.

And at the Monroe County Fair tonight, the Three Bar Jay Rodeo will get underway at 7:00 in the Grandstand. The Fair runs through this Sunday with the annual demolition derby coming up Saturday night.