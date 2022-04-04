WGCL News — The 8mm Mystery

Do you recognize these people?

Jim Inman Photo: Screenshots from @leahtrib

Anytime you visit a flea market or antique shop, you’ll often find countless photos of people you’ve never met.

But what if you found video… and it was in color… and clearly recorded in the last few decades.

Leah Tribbett is using social media to track down a family that may have accidentally tossed out a number of old 8-millimeter film rolls. Tribbett, and Indianapolis-based photographer, was recently in Bloomington and purchased a plastic bag full of film that she digitized. She discovered that the reels were old home movies, likely from the Bloomington area.

The videos show family members enjoying a picnic and water-skiing. There are clips of children playing in a creek, holiday scenes and even toddlers being entertained by what appear to be grandparents.

Tribbett hopes to return the films to the original owners, or perhaps a relative who can positively identify the individuals.

***

Last week the Associated Press reported that all charges had been dropped in a local legal matter that made national headlines.

Johnson County Superior Court Judge Lance Hamner said that the case involving former Bloomington resident Vauhxx Booker as well as Sean Purdy and Jerry Cox had been resolved through restorative justice.

In restorative justice, the victim and offender meet and discuss the situation and resolve the matter through mediation.

The Center for Community Justice, based in Elkhart, handled the mediation between the three men.

The case stemmed from an altercation in July 2020 when Booker accused Purdy and Cox of attacking him near Lake Monroe. Booker said then two men threatened to lynch him and the attack was racially motivated.

In August of 2021, Booker was charged with felony battery and misdemeanor trespass for his involvement in the incident.

Booker had initially declined to enter into the restorative justice process. However, court documents show he re-entered the process at the end of 2021.

***

Congratulations to the Edgewood High School Winter Percussion program. The Mustangs took the Indiana Percussion Association Class A State Championship in Saturday in Terre Haute!