WGCL News — Thanksgiving Meals for Those in Need

A little kindness can go a long way…

Jim Inman Photo: Canva.com

If you or someone you know needs a free meal for Thanksgiving, a few local organizations will be there to help.

On Monday The Herald-Times shared details about the holiday meals options.

Community Kitchen of Monroe County will be serving meals from two different locations Thursday. The South Rogers Street kitchen will offer dine-in service, while the W 11th Street location will be carryout. Service at both locations will be available from 3:00 to 6:00 pm.

The Shalom Community Center will host a Thanksgiving Day brunch from 8:00 am to noon. The brunch is supported by Beacon and will be held at the South Walnut Street location.

Wheeler Mission, located on Westplex Avenue, will offer meals on Thursday from 2:00 to 4:00 pm.

***

COVID vaccination boosters are now available to all Hoosiers age 18 and older.

Friday’s announcement from the Indiana Department of Health follows recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Anyone over the age of 18 may go to the state’s pandemic website – ourshot.in.gov – to register. Those interested in receiving the booster will need to have at least six months since their last dose of Moderna or Pfizer, or two months since receiving the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The CDC says that individuals do not need to receive the same booster as the original vaccine – so someone who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine could take the Moderna booster.

The Indiana Department of Health reported that more than 650,000 Hoosiers have already received a booster shot.

***

Don’t forget high school basketball action in on the air tonight beginning at 7:00 pm. Chalk Talk starts things off followed by Bloomington High School South welcoming the Edgewood Mustangs at 7:30.

We’ve got Thanksgiving football action covered for you on Thursday. Chicago takes on Detroit at noon, followed by Las Vegas at Dallas at 4:00 pm. As you’re enjoying another plate of leftovers, Buffalo will be in New Orleans for the 8:00 game. Check the full schedule on our website!