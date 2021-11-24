WGCL News — Thanksgiving Events and History

It’s Thanksgiving weekend!

There is plenty to enjoy around Bloomington and Monroe County this Thanksgiving weekend…

On Friday the Canopy of Lights returns to downtown Bloomington after a year off due to the pandemic. Activities will begin at 5:30 pm, and the lighting ceremony will start around 6:45 pm. Parking will be free downtown through the weekend.

The Bloomington Symphony Orchestra will have two shows Friday evening – a shorter performance at 5:30 and an extended performance beginning at 8:00. The ticketed performances will be held at the Buskirk-Chumley Theater.

A number of arts festivals will be held around the community over the weekend as Saturday is Small Business Saturday.

Additional events may be found at VisitBloomington.com

If you’re sitting down with one, ten or more this Thanksgiving, you may find yourself searching for a change of conversation after politics, insurance and the “way of the world” have all been discussed.

Never fear – here’s some Thanksgiving facts and trivia from history.com that can change the conversation:

In 1953, C.A. Swanson & Sons made a big error – they had more than 260 tons of frozen turkey that had not been purchased. One of the company salesmen ordered 5,000 aluminum trays, created a turkey meal and organized an assembly line of what became… the first TV dinner. In 1954, Swanson sold more than 10 million turkey TV dinners.

How did football and Thanksgiving partner up? In 1876, Yale and Princeton battled in a college match on Thanksgiving. Within a few years, the November holiday was selected as the date for college football championships. By the 1890s there were thousands of high school and football rivalries settled on Thanksgiving Day.

President John F. Kennedy saved a turkey’s life. In 1963 the President gave said “We’ll just let this one grow,” allowing a turkey to live into December. President George H. W. Bush officially pardoned the first turkey in 1989.

The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade began in 1924. Balloons became part of the experience in 1927. Those original balloons were filled with oxygen instead of helium, and were in the shapes of tigers, elephants and even a giant hummingbird.

From all us at WGCL and Sarkes Tarzian… we wish you and yours a happy Thanksgiving.