WGCL News — Thanksgiving Cost Increases in 2020

The Indiana Farm Bureau has the cost of a 2020 traditional Thanksgiving meal. Despite the pandemic, many people will still be cooking some version of the traditional feast.

The survey was conducted across Indiana by collecting prices on specific foods at various grocery stores.

The findings:

Despite a pandemic, Thanksgiving food prices increased only slightly higher in Indiana, compared to 2019.

Hoosier shoppers who opt for the traditional Thanksgiving meal this year can expect to spend approximately 12% more at the grocery store than in 2019 (but less than 1% more than what they paid in 2018).

Budget-conscious Hoosiers can expect to spend $4.80 per person this Thanksgiving.

If Hoosiers opt for a ham (to accommodate a smaller group or save money), they can expect to pay $10.60 for a 4-pound ham.

Because Indiana is a major turkey producing state, the pandemic is affecting those farmers:

According to the National Turkey Federation, there is an increased interest in smaller turkeys this year, or even turkey breast, due to smaller gatherings.

The Indiana National Guard is now deployed to every long-term care facility in the state, 534 in total. Soldiers will serve in the homes through the end of the year. Most are assigned to facilities within 50 miles of their home.

The final wave started working in nursing homes Monday. Each facility received between 1-3 soldiers. More than 1,300 soldiers are now serving in nursing homes throughout Indiana.

Nearly 16,500 Hoosiers filed first-time unemployment claims in the week ending on Nov. 14.

The number of claims for the week was 16,482, an increase of 2,371 from the previous week’s adjusted total of 14,111.

The number of claims in Indiana remained above 20,000 for 17 straight weeks from early March to mid-July. After that, it stayed in the 10,000 range until about a month ago, when it jumped to nearly 18,000.