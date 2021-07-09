WGCL News — Terre Haute Detective Killed

Jim Inman (Photo: AmericanSecurityToday.com)

A Terre Haute police officer was killed Wednesday afternoon in an ambush outside a federal building.

Greg Ferency, a 30-year department veteran detective, was fatally injured in a shooting.

According to initial police reports and a criminal complaint issued Thursday by the US Attorney’s office in Indianapolis, 44-year-old Shane Meehan has been charged with premeditated murder of a federal agent.

Ferency was a member of a federal task force, which makes the charges different than other shootings.

The shooting, which took place outside the Terre Haute FBI office, occurred when Meehan confronted Detective Ferency. Meehan threw a Molotov cocktail – a weapon made of a glass bottle filled with a flammable substance – at the building. Ferency came out of the building, alerted by the noise, and saw Meehan. The suspect then shot Ferency, who returned fire.

According to reports an FBI agent ran out of the building and shot Meehan twice. Meehan fled the scene, but officers eventually found him at the Vigo County Regional Hospital. Investigators found a weapon, ammunition and three additional Molotov cocktails in Meehan’s vehicle.

As of Thursday, no motive had been released for the shooting. It is unclear if Meehan was targeting Ferency or law enforcement in general.

The FBI is working the investigation, along with the Indiana State Police.

***

No, fall isn’t quite here yet… but if you’re seeing brown leaves on your trees, you can likely thank the cicadas for the change.

Known as flagging, the small clusters of dead leaves and branches mark where cicadas laid their eggs.

According to Roger Hangarter, an IU professor of biology, cicada eggs will hatch in August. The nymphs, as they are called, will head into the ground and prepare for their next emergence in 17 years… or 2038.

***

If you’re traveling on Seventh Street between Woodlawn and Indiana Avenues, the road may feel a bit narrower.

According to the City, it’s not.

The new traffic lanes measure 20 feet wide, from curb to curb. Large vehicles – such as city and IU buses – should be able to navigate the turns without issue.

Bike lanes have been installed to help separate bicycles from traffic. Physical barriers have been put in place for safety.

The project plans to connect downtown to the east side of Bloomington. Plans to expand the bike bath further west are expected later this summer.