WGCL News — Temporary Warming Stations Open in Monroe County

Jim Inman (Photo: Texas A&M)

The cold weather has certainly impacted the region, and Bloomington and Monroe County residents have options for warming stations if needed.

The warming stations are for people who may have lost heat in their home for a short period of time, those who do not have enough heat in their home or those who do not have a home at all, said Allison Moore, Monroe County’s emergency management director.

While the stations are available for short-term relief, there will be no food provided nor will guests be allowed to stay overnight.

With the current guidelines in place for COVID-19 prevention, anyone visiting a warming station will be required to wear a mask and maintain six feel of social distancing.

The warming stations are a variety of local fire stations around Bloomington and Monroe County, and will be open from February 15 through February 23.

Take us out to the ball game… even if we have to watch it online.

On Thursday, Major League Baseball announced their initial 2021 schedule with official game times. The schedule shows every team playing its first game on the same day – something that hasn’t happened since 1968.

The league will begin their season on April 1 with the New York Yankees hosting Toronto, while Detroit welcomes Cleveland to the Motor City. This is part of an opening-day schedule of fifteen games.

Currently, the regular season is scheduled to end on October 3.

On of the highlights for the year is the All-Star Game, scheduled for July 13 in Atlanta.

And for your weekend… a few bits of baseball trivia for you.

Baseball as the “National Pastime” came from a reference in the New York Mercury newspaper on December 5, 1856.

The Cleveland Indians were the first baseball team to wear numbers on the back of their jerseys in an April 1929 game.

In Major League Baseball, a special mud is used to rub baseballs before each game. This reduces the luster of the ball and makes them easier to grip. The mud comes from a secret location in New Jersey.

The fastest recorded pitch in MLB was thrown on September 24, 2010, when Aroldis Chapman threw a pitch measured at 105.1 mph.

I hope the catcher had a good glove that day…