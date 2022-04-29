WGCL News — Tax Increase Vote Delayed

A local income tax increase is delayed again.

The Bloomington City Council again delayed voting on a local income tax increase.

The council met Wednesday evening. Member Sue Sgambelluri was not at the meeting and the eight attendees decided to push the vote to their May 4 meeting.

The vote is based on a proposal by Mayor John Hamilton to increase annual revenue by $18 million. The funds would be used for:

Climate Change – $6.5 million

Public Safety – $4.5 million

Equity and Quality of Life – $4 million

City Services – $3 million

Some councilmembers have expressed their support of the tax increase, while others still have reservations.

The Local Income Tax Council is based on the demographics of the county, with different weight based on location. If eight of the nine city council members approve the local income tax increase, it would be extended to all residents of Monroe County.

If less than eight city council members agree to the local income tax increase, the remaining members of the Local Income Tax Council – which includes Ellettsville, Stinesville and Monroe County – would be able to vote.

Primary Election Day is next Tuesday, May 3.

Early voting continues at 3rd and Walnut Streets, in the former NAPA location. Registered voters can vote Friday 8am to 6pm, Saturday from 9am to 4pm and Monday from 8am to noon at 302 South Walnut Street.

Those voting Tuesday will need to go to their designated polling location.

Voters will be allowed to vote in only one party’s primary.

A number of state representatives and judges are running for election. The primary will also have races for Monroe County Recorder, Sheriff, councilmembers and convention delegates.

For more information, including finding your voting location on Tuesday and reviewing a sample ballot, registered voters can visit indianavoters.in.gov.