WGCL News — Tax Day Approaches

Tax Day is around the corner… and so are state refunds.

Jim Inman Photo: canva.com

With Tax Day next Monday, Hoosiers are completing their forms and sending them off electronically or by mail.

And in a few weeks, more than 4 million Hoosiers will see an automatic taxpayer refund.

The $125 refund comes as the state collected billions more than expected in the last fiscal year. Hoosiers who filed their taxes with direct deposit information will see their refund deposited into that same account beginning in a few weeks.

For those who filed by paper, it will be a longer wait. The state expects for paper checks to go out in late July, with all payments being distributed by September 1.

***

In what may have been a case of road rage, a man was shot Tuesday night in the leg.

The incident occurred just before 8:00 pm on North Woodburn Avenue. Bloomington police reported a man sitting on the tailgate of his truck with a gunshot wound to his lower leg.

In the news release from the Bloomington Police Department, the man said he was traveling on Woodburn Avenue when a passenger car came up behind him at a high speed.

The man stepped out of his truck, and the car moved forward, ultimately stopping in front of his truck. The news release said the man spoke to another man seated in the passenger seat of the car.

The man inside the car pulled out a handgun, shooting the truck driver. The car the fled the scene.

The injured man was taken to IU Health Bloomington Hospital and transferred to Indianapolis for additional treatment.

***

Remember Friday is Good Friday… some businesses may be closed for the holiday.

***

A multi-use path is expected to be added to 17th Street this year.

The project will connect from Grant Street, near the IU Memorial Stadium football field, to Monroe Street, near the roundabout in front of Tri-North Middle School.

The project will be divided into two sections, split at North Walnut Street. The western section of the path will be funded with federal dollars, while the eastern section will be funded with local dollars.

The final project will need approval from the Bloomington Redevelopment Commission.

Construction will begin after IU’s commencement events on May 9.