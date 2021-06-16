WGCL News — Taste To Go 2021

Jim Inman (Photo: VisitBloomington.com)

A week of great Bloomington food is coming up!

Father’s Day and the first official day of Summer are just around the corner… and typically those days coincide with one of Bloomington’s most-popular events, Taste of Bloomington.

As deadlines for the annual food celebration loomed, planners decided to make the 2021 event a “Taste To-Go,” the second year for socially-distanced dining.

Taste To-Go will have a number of local participating restaurants offering dine-in or carry-out menu options at special pricing for the week of June 19 – June 26. Locals are encouraged to try new and different eateries to sample food and support area businesses.

To see what restaurants are participating in the 2021 Taste To-Go, visit tasteofbloomington.com

***

Southern Indiana travel is about to get an upgrade.

According to a statement from Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb, Indiana will spend nearly a half-billion dollars over the next few years on road projects throughout southern Indiana.

The three projects include an improvement of US 231 around Huntingburg and Jasper, a new road connecting State Road 101 near Milan to the Ohio River and a connection of I-69 to a new bridge near Evansville.

The bridge project will be done in partnership with Kentucky and will take nearly half of the $475 million of the project.

Funds come from dollars appropriated by the Indiana General Assembly in the new state budget.

***

With schools out for the summer, and COVID-19 restrictions easing, many people are looking to head out for overdue vacations and family fun.

On this date – June 16, 1884 – the first roller coaster in the United States opened at Coney Island in Brooklyn, New York.

The roller coaster traveled at approximately six miles per hour and cost a nickel to ride.

If you’re a roller coaster fan, here are some fun facts from smithsonianmag.com:

The tallest roller coaster in the world is at Kingda Ka at Six Flags Great Adventure in Jackson, New Jersey. The height is 465 feet tall, and goes from zero to 128 miles per hour in less than four seconds.

The world’s fastest roller coaster is Formula Rossa at Ferrari World Abu Dhabi. The ride goes from zero to 149 miles per hour in less than five seconds.

The Leap-the-Dips roller coaster in Altoona, Pennsylvania is the oldest wooden coaster still operational. It was built in 1902.