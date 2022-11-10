WGCL News — MCCSC Superintendent Dr Jeff Hauswald Thanks Voters

By Diane Daily

The Superintendent of the Monroe County Community School Corporation has thanked voters for getting informed and invested and voting to approve the 2022 Referendum. In a letter posted on the MCCSC website, Dr. Jeff Hauswald said he appreciates the continued support of the community and its commitment to making MCCSC schools even better going forward. Funds from the referendum will be used to raise teacher pay 45-hundred dollars a year…and increase support staff wages by $235 an hour. Dr. Hauswald feels the increase in salaries will ensure the local school system can continue recruiting and retaining high quality employees. Money from the referendum will also be used to support educational programming in the arts, science, technology, engineering and math.

A new report has found CenterPoint Energy has the highest prices of any state-regulated electric utility in Indiana. The Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission conducted the survey of home electric bills in the Hoosier state. According to the findings, CenterPoint residential customers pay close to $170 a month for 1,000 kilowatt hours of electricity. Other Indiana companies aren’t much cheaper. On average, customers of Duke Energy, NIPSCO and Indiana Michigan Power pay an average of $150 a month for their energy usage.

This is the last day to pre-register for Saturday’s Veterans 5K in Bloomington. The Indiana University Wheelchair Basketball Club is partnering with Bloomington Parks and Recreation to host the event. The 5K will start at 9:00 Saturday morning at Showalter Fountain on the IU Campus. More details are available on the Parks and Recreation website.

In honor of Veterans Day, the Indiana Department of Natural Resources is offering all veterans and active-duty military personnel free admission to any DNR-governed area in the state tomorrow. That includes all DNR state parks, reservoir properties, state forest recreation areas and off-road recreation areas. If you’re eligible to take be part of the promotion, just let the gate attendant at the property know you’re a veteran or currently serving in the military.