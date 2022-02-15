WGCL News — Super Bowl Commercials

What was your favorite commercial during the Super Bowl?

Jim Inman Photo: canva.com

By now you know the Los Angeles Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl 56.

But did you watch the commercials?

According to People.com, some of the top commercials included:

The return of Dr. Evil. SNL alum Mike Meyers was joined by Mindy Sterling, Rob Lowe and Seth Green in an Austin Powers spot for General Motors.

Budweiser’s commercial titled “A Clydesdale’s Journey” helped viewers find a bright spot after the challenges of the last year.

In the days leading up to the Super Bowl many people saw teaser clips of SNL’s Colin Jost and his wife, Scarlett Johansson, interacting with Amazon’s Alexa. The idea was that Alexa could read the minds of its owners – in good and bad ways.

Chevrolet tapped into the history of “The Sopranos” with a reimagining of the introduction to the HBO series. The new all-electric Chevy Silverado became the choice of vehicle for the new ad.

Coinbase, a cryptocurrency company, caught fans off-guard with a simple commercial. The ad featured a QR Code for viewers to scan and be entered into a drawing for $3 million in prizes.

***

The number of positive COVID-19 cases in Monroe County continues to decline.

As of Sunday, February 13, Monroe County had just 21 new positive cases. On January 27, that number was 488.

The state’s health emergency order is set to expire on March 4. Monroe County’s mask mandate could expire the day before, if the board of health does not renew it.

***

If you’ve lived in Bloomington over the last 40 years, odds are you visited Bear’s Place for a night of Comedy Caravan or some karaoke.

Over the weekend, Bear’s Place shared that their future is now uncertain.

In a post to Facebook, Bear’s Place acknowledged “the current business climate” as being the main reason to close the restaurant and bar. The post also noted that the owners are deciding “how, where and when to bring Bear’s Place back.”

For many years Bear’s Place hosted Comedy Caravan on Monday nights. Ellen DeGeneres, Roseanne Barr and Jay Leno made their way to Bloomington and stood on the stage early in their careers, as well as hundreds of other comics.

More recently locals and students participated in nights of karaoke.

Bear’s Place is located on East 3rd Street. The closing was effective immediately.