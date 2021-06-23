WGCL News — Students Sue IU

Jim Inman (Photo: news.IU.edu)

A group of eight IU students are suing the university.

The students, ranging from incoming freshmen to graduate students, have filed a lawsuit that alleges IU’s vaccination requirement violates CDC guidelines and “modern medical ethics,” as well as goes against the FDA’s emergency use authorization.

In the lawsuit, the students say the university is coercing individuals into getting the vaccine, without knowledge of the long-term impact. The students also noted that young adults are more unlikely to be affected by the illness.

Indiana University has instituted a policy that all students, faculty and staff must confirm their vaccination status before August 15. Those who do not follow the policy risk termination or expulsion.

Those with medical or religious reasons for not being vaccinated can submit a waiver request to the university.

Indiana continues to see a decline to COVID-19 cases. Last week there were an average of 230 cases per day – the first time since the beginning of the pandemic the average was below 300. The death rate from COVID-19 continues to decrease in Indiana as well.

The City of Bloomington is still reviewing matters from Friday evening’s storm and flooding, and determining options for assistance to locals impacted.

Emergency requests are required to be made by state governors, not local officials. Governor Eric Holcomb and Mayor John Hamilton have not spoken about declaring a state of emergency, according to Indiana Public Media.

The amount of rain received – according to the National Weather Service, Bloomington received nearly five inches of rain, while Ellettsville and Spencer received nearly 7.5 inches – caused multiple challenges for residents and businesses, especially on Kirkwood Avenue.

While not downtown, Community Kitchen of Monroe County reported flood damage at their Ellettsville location, and vandalism at both Bloomington locations over the weekend. Doors and windows were broken in Bloomington, amounting to $2,000 in damages, according to Vicki Pierce, Executive Director for Community Kitchen.

Mays Greenhouse on Bloomington’s south side suffered extensive damages from the floodwaters. All computers were ruined, there was no electricity and three greenhouses were destroyed, according to Jason Fulton, co-owner of the nursery.

Perry Township residents who were displaced by the storms may be eligible for a voucher for up to a week’s stay at a local hotel. Those interested should contact the Perry Township Trustee’s office, and provide proof of displacement.