WGCL News — Student Loans Payments Paused Thru January

By: Keith Klein (Photo: Campbell Law Observer)

People with student loans will get another month of relief after Education Secretary Betsy DeVos extended the pause on student loan payments through January 31.

DeVos also extended the pause of interest accrual, as well as the suspension of collections on defaulted loans.

Congress has yet to approve more pandemic aid despite months-long negotiations over another broad stimulus package. A bipartisan proposal unveiled last week included a provision to continue the pause on student loan payments. President-elect Joe Biden could also push back the deadline with an executive action.

The suspension and interest waiver apply only to federally held loans. That covers roughly 85% of all federal student loans, including those known as Direct federal loans and PLUS loans that parents can take out on behalf of their children.

While borrowers won’t have to make payments through January 31, they will continue to be able to do so and benefit from the 0% interest rate.

Carnival Cruise Line is canceling its cruises through February 2021, as Covid-19 cases rise.

Christine Duffy, President of Carnival Cruise Line, said, “We apologize to our guests but we must continue to take a thoughtful approach as we map out our return to operations in 2021. Our commitment to the health and safety of our guests, crew, and the communities we visit is at the forefront of our decisions and operations.”