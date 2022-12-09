WGCL News — Student arrest, Unsolved murder, and more..

By Diane Daily

A 14-year-old Edgewood Junior High School student was arrested yesterday after he was found with a gun on school grounds. The boy was later taken to a juvenile detention center. In a message to parents, Superintendent Dr. Jerry Sanders said staff members handled the situation quickly and no one at the school was injured. Dr. Sanders asked students, staff and community members to immediately report any troubling or suspicious behavior, noting the safety of Richland Bean-Blossom students and staff is always a priority.

Ten years ago this week, an elderly farmer was murdered in his Sullivan County Home. The Indiana State Police are still hoping to solve this cold case and give the family of Lowell Badger some answers. Badger was found on Saturday December 8, 20-12. Investigators believe his death occurred between 8:00 Friday night and 9:23 Saturday morning. Police have received more than 275 tips and conducted close to 200 interviews over the past 1o years. They’re hoping information from the public will give them the answers they need to identify the person responsible for Badger’s murder.

The Odd Fellows Hall in downtown Washington will have an extensive exterior renovation starting in January. The work is being funded by a 68-thousand dollar grant from the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs. The pillared, two-story building is one of the oldest structures in Daviess County.

You have two more chances to donate a new toy or stuffed animal to Bloomington Transit’s Stuff a Bus. The holiday themed bus will be in the Target parking lot from 11 until 7 today…and at Sam’s Club from 11 to 7 tomorrow. Children’s coats, gloves, and mittens will also be collected. Donated items will be distributed to the Indiana Department of Child Services in Monroe County.

The Bloomington Chamber Singers will present Benjamin Britten’s A Ceremony of Carols this Sunday at St. Mark’s United Methodist Church. The program will begin at 3:00 Sunday afternoon.