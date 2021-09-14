WGCL News — Stray Cat Loves Football

The cat is fine.

Jim Inman Photo: NBC Miami

While millions of football fans were excited for games over the weekend, a college game caught the hearts of people all over.

Not because Miami and Appalachian State were on the field.

It was a cat. A cat that was hanging by its claws from an upper deck of the Hard Rock Stadium in Florida.

Somehow, the cat got into the stadium, and ended up hanging off the façade of an upper deck during the first quarter. The cat was holding on by its front paws, until it eventually could not hold on any longer.

The cat fell into the crowd, which had taken a flag and made it into a net.

Craig Cromer, the facilities manager at the University of Miami, happened to be the one who had the flag. He and his wife, along with several spectators, worked to give the cat a soft landing.

According to the school, the cat showed no signs of injury.

Miami defeated Appalachian State 25-23.

***

Have you parked in the new Fourth Street Garage in downtown Bloomington?

If so, you may have been surprised when you were able to come and go without any cost.

The garage, which opened last month, is facing a technology challenge like many other industries, according to the B Square Bulletin. The parking meters in the garage require a computer chip being manufactured in China.

The chips have not been delivered – yet.

B Square Bulletin reported this week that 370 permits for the garage have been sold.

Additional features, including public restrooms, retail space and electric vehicle charging stations still need to be installed.

***

Over the weekend many local residents came out to participate in Bloomington’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s.

“We are grateful to all of our sponsors, our volunteers and each and every participant who joined us this weekend – whether in person or at home,” said Kyle Davern, manager, Bloomington Walk to End Alzheimer’s. “While the in-person event looked different than in years past, we heard from so many participants that coming together again – even with social distancing and other COVID precautions in place – meant a lot to them, especially after such a challenging year.”

This year’s event raised over $100,000 to support care and research programs of the Alzheimer’s Association.