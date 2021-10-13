WGCL News — Stinesville Wants To Grow

Looking for investment property? Stinesville might be an option.

Jim Inman Photo: en.wikipedia.org

The small town of Stinesville, west of Ellettsville, is looking for investors for four historic limestone buildings. According to an article from WISHTV.com, Indiana Landmarks says the town is willing to sell the buildings for $1 to a developer, with hopes of restoring the facililties.

The buildings are listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Constructed during the 1880s, the town hopes someone would be interested in purchasing the buildings and turning them into profitable experiences – a restaurant, event venue or retail, for example.

Proposals for those interested are due by November 15.

***

A Greene County woman who participated in the Washington, DC riots on January 6 has been given a two-week sentence.

Dona Sue Bissey of Bloomfield was sentenced to 14 days of incarceration, 60 hours of community service and $500 to go toward the restoration fund of the Capital building.

Bissey pleaded guilty to the charges in July.

Through her attorney, Bissey said that she regretted entering the Capital building and is “genuinely remorseful about her actions.”

However, in Facebook posts, the woman called the event “the best day every.”

***

An IU professor is questioning the process of the hiring of university president Pamela Whitten.

Steve Sanders, who teaches law, submitted an article on Medium last week. Sanders alleges the Board of Trustees may have violated Indiana’s Open Door Law, that requires government agencies give a 48-hour notice before meeting.

Sanders claims that university faculty and others involved in the hiring process were not given proper time to participate in the hiring.

Sanders’ article notes that the Board of Trustees were concerned that a new president would not be hired by July 1, when former president Michael McRobbie had planned to retire.

The board had written a letter to McRobbie asking him to potentially stay on for an additional six months, with pay of over $580,000.

According to Sanders’, the trustees did pay McRobbie, after Whitten was hired.

The agreement between the trustees and McRobbie was not voted on publicly, Sanders wrote, which is a violation of the Indiana Open Door Law.

Chuck Carney, IU spokesperson, told the Indiana Daily Student in an email “With the privacy of those involved in the search in mind, the trustees will not comment further on the search beyond the fact that Pamela Whitten was unanimously and enthusiastically chosen by IU’s Board of Trustees.”