WGCL News — Stay of Execution at Terre Haute Federal Prison

By: Keith Klein (Photo: Newsweek)

Wesley Ira Purkey is the second prisoner the government planned to execute yesterday at the Federal Prison in Terre Haute. A judge issued a temporary stay, meaning, for now, his execution won’t proceed.

In 1998 Purkey raped and murdered a 16-year-old girl. After that, he dismembered, burned, and dumped her body into a pond.

Purkey argues he received constitutionally inadequate counsel at his trial. The court ordered stay will expire on August 24, at the earliest.

The Justice Department could file motions to change the stay.

Purkey’s legal team argues he cannot be executed because he has dementia and can’t understand why he is being put to death.

Dining halls are among the latest facilities at Purdue to introduce new regulations to combat the coronavirus.

The Protect Purdue Plan will require students to take their meals to go to reduce to spread of the coronavirus.

With indoor seating closed, students will either have to eat in their dorms or outside.

Student, David Rothenberg said, “I think it’s very effective cause we just take it out and we social distance outside.” Another change is requiring you to sanitize your hands when entering a dining hall.

“I’m optimistic that there will be dine-in options in the future, but for now I think it’s definitely the right choice,” said Rothenberg.

He added it’s these types of changes that are allowing students back on campus.

Purdue plans to allow students to eat in dining halls when campus leaders say it is safe to do so.

Beginning Monday, Walmart will require masks be worn by shoppers and employees at all of its stores and Sam’s Club stores. Walmartthus becomes the largest retailer to introduce the policy that has proven difficult to enforce without state and federal requirements.

The retailer said it will create the role of health ambassador at its Walmart stores and will station them near the entrance to remind customers of the new requirements.

Best Buy, the nation’s largest consumer electronics retailer, announced Tuesday that it will have a mask mandate for its customers at all of its stores.