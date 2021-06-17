WGCL News — Statue of Liberty

What arrived in the United States on June 17, 1885… in 350 individual pieces packed in more than 200 cases?

No, it wasn’t an Ikea bookshelf.

The Statue of Liberty, a gift from France to the United States, came to New York Harbor after a trans-Atlantic journey. The copper and iron statue, which was reassembled and dedicated in 1886 by President Grover Cleveland, is recognized by the world as a symbol of freedom and democracy.

Some facts about the statue:

She weighs 450,000 pounds and stands more than 305 feet from the foundation of the pedestal to the top of the torch.

Original copper-colored, the status has turned to the greenish-blue color through a process called patination. The “patina” is a natural change in copper exposed to the elements.

The statue was rededicated by President Ronald Reagan on July 4, 1986 with a new torch and golf leaf-covered flame.

The torch has been closed to visitors since 1916.

The spikes of the crown represent the oceans and continents.

The statue is struck by lightning approximately 600 times a year.

You’ll need to climb 354 steps to get to the crown.

***

The pandemic has hit individuals, businesses and nonprofit organizations in a variety of ways. Now local social service organizations can apply for federal funds through the City of Bloomington Housing and Neighborhood Development Department, according to a press release issued by the City.

The City’s website has applications for funding through the US Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act.

There is approximately $650,000 CARES Act funds, according to the press release. HAND will administer funds through the Community Development Block Grant Entitlement Program.

A public meeting on July 19 will have recommendations from HAND, and public comment will be open from July 21 to 26. HAND will then submit the list of projects to the US Department of Housing and Urban Development in mid-August and the chosen agencies will be notified in the fall.

***

IU alumni and swimming star Lilly King continues to shine as she competes for the Tokyo Olympics.

On Tuesday night she repeated as champion of the 100-meter breaststroke in the US Olympic Trials, with a time of 1:04.79.

Her Monday semifinal time was 1:04:72, and it is the fastest time in the world by any woman… since her record of 1:04.13 at the 2017 World Championships.

King, 24, is hoping to become the first woman ever to win the 100 breaststroke in consecutive Olympics.