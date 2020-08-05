WGCL News — State Police Enforcing New, Hands-Free Law

By: Keith Klein (Photo The Indy Channel)

State Police say the new hands-free driving law is easier to enforce than its predecessor. In July, State Police issued 13 tickets. The law bans holding phones while driving.

13 tickets in July is only three fewer than written in the first six months of 2020.

Police say, “The new hands-free law is more easily enforceable….”

The previous law banned typing, sending, and receiving messages while driving.

Troopers wrote more than four times as many warnings, too: From January to June 30, 45 warnings were written for the previous law. They issued 191 warnings for the new law in July.

Holding your phone while driving could result in a $500 fine. Points can’t be added to a driver’s license– until July 1, 2021.

Governor Holcomb modified the state’s mask law allowing students to remove masks in classrooms while maintaining at least 3 – 6 feet of distance.Teachers must still wear a mask unless 6-feet distanced from students.

The Governor noted the reason for the adjustment, saying the change was made “Following consultation with Indiana State Department of Health and the Indiana Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics.”

He did not offer any details on the information that led to the change.

In July, the FBI conducted more than 3.6 million firearm background checks, making it the third-highest month for checks since the bureau began keeping statistics in 1998. By comparison, the bureau conducted just over 2 million checks in July 2019. The record was set in June with more than 3.9 million checks.

States topping the list,are Illinois, Kentucky, Texas, Florida, and California.

The recent surge in firearm background checks largely coincides with the pandemic and various stay-at-home orders issued by federal, and local governments.

A National Rifle Association official – said concerns about personal safety during the pandemic are likely key drivers in the surge of FBI background checks.