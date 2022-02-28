WGCL News — State of the City 2022

Mayor Hamilton gave his review of the city last week.

On Thursday evening Bloomington Mayor John Hamilton presented his annual State of the City Address.

The mayor also shared that a local income tax increase could be possible this year. He said the need for the tax increase is due to increased needs for police services and new facilities and equipment for emergency services.

Hamilton has discussed a tax increase in recent addresses. A 0.5% increase was proposed in 2020 but failed to get city council approval.

Mayor Hamilton acknowledged that the local economy has grown, in part due to three specific pieces – the new IU Health Bloomington Hospital, Catalent and its growth in the area and $22 million in federal pandemic assistance

The mayor also gave support for local investments, including bike lanes, climate change-related projects, affordable housing and community spaces.

On Thursday afternoon a man jumped to his death from a parking garage.

The 37-year-old man committed suicide after “jumping or falling from the parking garage,” according to Monroe County Coroner Joani Stalcup.

The man jumped from the parking garage at East Atwater Avenue and Henderson Street.

No foul play is expected.

The suicide is the second one in the last four months where an individual jumped from a local parking garage. In October an Evansville man jumped off the Fee Lane parking garage next to the Kelley School of Business.

In response to Russia’s attack on the Ukraine, a number of students and community members gathered at the IU Sample Gates Friday.

Attendees joined the peaceful protest organized by the Ukranian Studies Organization, a student-run organization at Indiana University.

A number of international students attended the event, according to the Indiana Daily Student. Many attendees brought their national flags with them or waved the blue-and-yellow Ukranian flag.

The Russian invasion on Ukraine is concerning world leaders. Russian President Vladimir Putin has put nuclear forces on high alert as of Sunday. Putin said the move was in response to economic sanctions by the West and NATO.