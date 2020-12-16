WGCL News — State Meets November Revenue Projections

Keith Klein (Photo: DepositPhotos)

Indiana met November revenue projections. The State Budget Agency says General Fund revenues totaled more than $1.2 billion, which matched the December 2019 revenue forecast but was more than 10% higher than the same month last year.

Sales tax collections and corporate tax collections were both above the forecast, while individual income tax collections, riverboat wagering collections, and racino wagering collections all fell short of estimates.

Year-to-date, General Fund revenues are more than $901 million above the December 2019 forecast. However, the State Budget Agency estimates about $900 million received in the current fiscal year were originally due in the previous fiscal year but were deferred because of the delayed tax filing date.

Purdue University will keep its tuition frozen — at 2012-13 levels — through at least 2022-23, marking 10 straight years of no tuition increase.

President Mitch Daniels first announced that the university would not increase tuition in spring 2013, shortly after he became the 12th president of Purdue University. Before that, Purdue tuition had increased annually since 1976. Since 2013, Purdue students and their families have seen tuition remain flat. Today, they pay less for total cost of attendance than they did in 2012.

By spring 2023, some 60-thousand students will have graduated from Purdue having never seen a tuition increase.

The Indiana Supreme Court is suspending jury trials statewide until March 1, 2021, citing the continuing surge in COVID-19. Chief Justice Loretta Rush said, “We have hope that 2021 will bring improved conditions.”

The Supreme Court has given local courts authority to adjust operations including holding remote proceedings and streaming public hearings online.