WGCL News — State Legislature Moving for 2021

By Keith Klein (Photo: IndyStar above; susi.bsu below)

Indiana lawmakers are preparing to move much of their 2021 legislative session activity out of the Statehouse over coronavirus concerns.

A joint House-Senate committee endorsed a plan allowing the House to hold its floor sessions and committee meetings in the auditorium and conference rooms in a state office building next to the Statehouse.

The Senate will keep meeting in its Statehouse chamber but will convert its public gallery into seating for Senators.

House committees will meet in government center conference rooms that are larger than those available in the Statehouse. Those testifying about bills being considered will speak by video from other rooms.

Committee members decided against using the nearby Convention Center for the legislative session, over concerns of cost, and distance from the Statehouse.

A Federal report just released, says vaping among teens fell dramatically after last year after vaping-related illnesses and deaths. Just under 20% of high school students and 5% of middle school students said they were recent users of electronic cigarettes and other vaping products, according to the report, conducted between mid-January and mid-March. A similar survey a year ago found about 28% of high school students and 11% of middle schoolers recently vaped.

Meanwhile, Purdue University is warning students that sharing vaping devices has been linked to multiple coronavirus cases on campus. Purdue’s statement says:

The sharing of vaping devices is the cause of the spread of COVID-19 at Purdue University to date, particularly within congregate housing such as fraternities, sororities, and cooperative houses.

To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, please do not share vaping devices or related items (cigarettes, hookahs, etc.).

A new Stanford researchers study says, young adult vapers were five times more likely to be diagnosed with COVID-19 than those who don’t, and those who smoke and vape are seven times more likely.