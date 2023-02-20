WGCL NEWS — State Fire Marshall Investigating Fatal Daviess County Fire

By Diane Daily

The State Fire Marshall’s office has been called in to investigate the cause of a fatal fire in Daviess County. The fire happened at an apartment building in Downtown Washington Friday morning. Authorities say one woman, believed to be a resident of the apartment building, was killed in the blaze. Washington fighters received help from the Vincennes City Fire Department to get the fire under control. Crews were on the scene for about six hours

In their latest report on influenza, the state’s Department of Health said Marion County has had the highest number of flu-related deaths with winter but the spread of influenza viruses is still listed as minimal throughout the state. Symptoms of the flu include headache, fatigue, sore throat, cough, muscle aches and a fever of 100 degrees or higher.

Since the flu is highly contagious, health officials recommend staying home and taking care of yourself rather than trying to make it into work if you come down with the flu.

The proposed B‐Line Trail Extension and Multi-use Path project will be discussed at a public meeting this Wednesday night. The City of Bloomington Engineering Department is hosting the event, and local residents and business owners are encouraged to attend. The project will extend the B‐Line Trail from Adams Street to Fountain Drive, parallel to the existing railroad tracks. A multi-use path will be constructed on the east side of Fountain Drive to Crescent Road and the intersection of Fountain Drive and Crescent Road will be realigned.

The meeting will start at 6:00 Wednesday evening at the Tri-North Middle School Performance Center.

A virtual tip jar has been set up to pay for employees at a popular southern Indiana bar. A car crashed into the Peephole Bar and Grill in downtown Evansville last Thursday afternoon causing extensive damage. No one was seriously injured but it looks like the business will be closed for a while. Online tip jar donations will go to the bar and grill employees while they are unable to work.