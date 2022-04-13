WGCL News — Spring Storms Arrive

Storms are moving into Indiana today.

Jim Inman Photo: canva.com

Wednesday evening could bring significant storms to southern Indiana.

The National Weather Service reports that thunderstorms are likely beginning tonight around 5:00 pm until midnight.

The storm spans much of the central portion of the United States, with blizzard conditions across Montana and the Dakotas.

Bloomington could see 1-2” of rain throughout Wednesday.

***

An Indiana man who attempted to rob a California bank last week was killed by police.

On April 7 Travis Tarrants of Spencer attempted to rob a Bank of America at gunpoint in Fontana, CA, according to FOX 59. After fleeing the bank Tarrants ran to a nearby Wendy’s in an attempt to blend in with customers.

The local police were notified to Tarrants’ location, and met him at the restaurant. Tarrants was shot in the confrontation and died of his injuries.

In November 2021 Tarrants robbed the Old National Bank on West Third Street in Bloomington. He was charged with armed robbery, attempted disarming of a law enforcement officer and resisting law enforcement resulting in injury.

Tarrants was released from jail two months later, in January 2022. FOX 59 reported that Tarrants did not appear for a February 15 hearing, and a warrant was issued at the end of February.

***

The White House officially announced the staggering increase in consumer prices on Tuesday – news that doesn’t surprise anyone who has been shopping or purchasing gas in the last few months.

Consumer prices rose 8.5% through March 2022, reaching the fastest inflation rate since the early 1980s.

The New York Times reported Tuesday that core prices – which take out fuel and food costs – increased 6.5% over the last twelve months ending in March.

Last month interest rates began to tick up, in an effort to slow down lending, spending and demand.

The Associated Press said price inflation could continue on as companies across the country – and the globe – continue to struggle with consumer demands and hiring challenges.