WGCL News — Sports Bettors Filling Indiana Coffers with Revenue

Driven by the success of the Indianapolis Colts, Indiana University, and Notre Dame, Indiana’s legal sports betting sector hit a new high in November.

The Indiana Gaming Commission said the state measured more than $250 million in wagers.

Analysts say that is the first time the sportsbook has surpassed more than a quarter of a billion dollars in Indiana.

“There really isn’t any substitute in sports betting for a local team doing well, and Indiana is enjoying three at once,” said Dustin Gouker, lead analyst for PlayIndiana.com .

The wagering produced about $2.5 million in new Indiana tax revenue income.

CVS Pharmacy is hiring 700 licensed pharmacy technicians by the end of the year in Indiana to help with COVID-19 vaccination efforts.

New employees will play a critical role in the pharmacy’s eventual vaccination efforts, a CVS spokesman said. Employees will also help with everyday pharmacy operations and COVID-19 testing.

Pharmacy technicians typically help answer questions, help with prescriptions, navigate the healthcare system, according to CVS.

The company is looking to fill seasonal, part-time, and full-time positions. Competitive pay, paid training, and a benefits package are available for full-time employees. For more about the pharmacy technician license go to: www.in.gov/pla/2898.htm

The U.S. Supreme Court has declined to take up an Indiana case seeking to reverse a lower court’s ruling that allows both members of same-sex couples in the state to be listed as parents on the birth certificates of their children. The high court turned aside without comment a petition Indiana’s attorney general had filed with the court last month.

That filing asked the justices to reverse a January decision by the U.S. 7th Circuit Court of Appeals that affirmed a lower court’s ruling which found Indiana laws limiting who can be called a parent of a child were unconstitutional.