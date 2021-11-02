WGCL News — Spoonmore Joins Bloomington Chamber

The Greater Bloomington Chamber of Commerce has selected its new president.

Jim Inman Photos: The Greater Bloomington Chamber of Commerce

An email Monday from current president Erin Predmore said that Eric Spoonmore has accepted the position and will begin his duties on December 1.

Predmore acknowledged the chamber’s membership and board of directors for their support during the transition.

Spoonmore is the current president of the Monroe County Council. In July he announced that he would not seek re-election on the council. Spoonmore joined the council in 2015 through a caucus and was re-elected three years later.

Spoonmore cited his reason for stepping away from the council as family obligations.

The chamber’s press release noted that Spoonmore will resign from the council at the end of November.

Spoonmore’s most-recent role was with Indiana University’s Kelley School of Business, working in enrollment management. According to his LinkedIn profile, he had been with the business school since July 2010.

“It is an extraordinary honor to have been selected as the next President and CEO of the Greater Bloomington Chamber of Commerce,” Spoonmore said in the press release. “I am excited to begin this next phase of service in my career, and I look forward to working with the Chamber Board, our talented staff, and all our existing and future members to build upon the myriad successes achieved throughout our impressive 106-year history.”

***

Over the weekend Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb extended the state’s public health emergency for another month.

The Executive Orders were necessary, even as the number of COVID-19 cases across the state decline.

The new orders are set to expire on December 1.

***

Now that it’s November, many Americans are looking forward to Thanksgiving. With the pandemic numbers falling, one annual event is returning to its original form.

The Associated Press reported Monday that the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade will return to pre-pandemic glory, with balloons flying through downtown Manhatten.

According to the report, there will be 15 giant balloons, 28 floats, nearly 40 inflatables, over 800 clowns, ten marching bands and nine performances.

Oh, and Santa Claus will wrap up the parade, as tradition.

The parade will be broadcast on television, as usual.