WGCL NEWS — Spencer Police Officer Charged with Misconduct, Theft

By Diane Daily

Photo: Indiana State Police on Twitter

A Spencer police officer has been charged with official misconduct and theft after allegedly removing several items from secured storage. According to Indiana State Police, an investigation revealed that Sargent James Bradley Deckard removed illegal narcotics and controlled substances from the DEA Drug Take Back Container at the Spencer Police Department. The 39-year-old Deckard had worked the department for 10 months. The two charges against him are level 6 felonies. Deckard was booked into the Owen County Jail on Friday but has since been released on bond.

Progress continues to be made on the I-69 Finish Line Project. Twelve miles of Interstate 69 north of Martinsville are now open. And officials with INDOT say the speed limit will be increased to 70 mph between S.R. 44 in Martinsville to just south of the S.R. 144 interchange near the Morgan-Johnson County line. Indiana is currently the only state in the country that’s building a new interstate. The multi-billion dollar project connecting Indianapolis and Evansville is expected to be completed in 20-24.

Governor Eric Holcomb says he has no intention of slowing down during his final two years in office. In an interview with Associated Press, Holcomb promised to continue working on important issues that face residents around the state including the economy and ending the opioid crisis. Holcomb also said he has fully recovered from his recent bout with pneumonia.

In Consumer News, Taco Bell is testing two new types of Mexican pizza they may eventually added to the menu. Starting this week, a Cheesy Jalapeño Mexican Pizza will be available in Oklahoma City for a limited time. And in Omaha, customers can try a Triple Crunch Mexican Pizza, which has three layers instead of the usual two.