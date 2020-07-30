WGCL News — Special Prosecutor requested for July 4th Lake Monroe incident

The woman whose boyfriend faces criminal charges in a July 4th incident at Lake Monroe wants a special prosecutor to determine if the alleged victim should also be charged.

Caroline McCord suggests Vauhxx Booker may have trespassed, intimidated, and impersonated a public official during the incident.

An attorney representing McCord alleges that when Booker spoke to McCord that day, he was trespassing on private property owned by McCord’s father.

McCord said she felt intimidated by Booker, who, she said, claimed to be a county official and threatened to levy fines against McCord and others with her.

The special prosecutor request was filed by McCord’s Indianapolis lawyer. It says Monroe County Prosecutor Erika Oliphant has a conflict of interest and was pressured to file charges by an onslaught of public support for Booker — from around the world.

Booker, a Bloomington activist, serves on the county’s Human Rights Commission. He said he was beaten and threatened with lynching by McCord’s boyfriend, Sean Purdy, and his friend, Jerry Cox.

McCord’s motion seeks an independent prosecutor with no ties to the case.

Pretrial hearings are scheduled for Sept. 10.

New Albany-based American Queen Steamboat Company will permanently lay off up to 250 employees.

A company official said the layoffs will affect workers on the American Empress and American Queen “who have no fixed workplace.”

The layoffs are expected to begin around Sept. 24.