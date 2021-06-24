WGCL News — Songbirds of Indiana

Jim Inman (Photo: Indiana Audubon Society)

Songbirds of Indiana are having health issues.

Indiana’s Department of Natural Resources said that songbirds are dying and becoming sick in five Indiana counties – including Monroe.

The reason for the deaths is unclear.

Songbirds include American robins, Northern cardinals, European starlings and blue jays.

Their symptoms have included neurological issues, including eye problems.

The birds have been found locally as well as Clark, LaGrange, Jefferson and Lake Counties.

The public is asked to stop putting bird feed out and cleaning bird feeders and bird baths with a 10% bleach solutions. The DNR suggests people not handle the birds with bare hands – and if necessary, use disposable gloves and place the birds in a sealable plastic bag.

Family pets should be kept away from the sick or dead birds as well.

Reports of sick or dead birds can be made to the DNR at on.IN.gov/sickwildlife.

***

A February fire at Patoka Lake has been ruled accidental.

According to a news release earlier this week, investigators determined the cause of the fire was likely an electrical malfunction. The fire, which occurred in the morning of February 19, caused an estimated $2.5 million in damages.

Eleven boats were destroyed in the blaze. No injuries were reported.

***

A disaster declaration has been made by the Monroe County Commissioners in response to the damage from storms and floods last weekend.

According to Monroe County Emergency Management Director Allison Moore, the county must meet certain requirements to qualify for federal loans. There must be at least 25 businesses apply that have at least 40 percent of their assessed value damaged in the storm.

Businesses and individuals seeking information can call 211 or visit in211.org and complete a storm assessment form.

The state’s Department of Homeland Security is also doing an assessment of damage in counties statewide.

A city report Wednesday stated that the Bloomington Police Department had damaged computers and electronic equipment due to the floods. A separate report said that the downtown fire station had flooding in its basement that impacted communications and electronic equipment.