WGCL News — Social Security Increases

Social Security recipients are getting a raise.

Jim Inman Photo: money.usnews.com

Nearly 70 million people – including retirees and disabled individuals – depend on Social Security for income. In 2022, the recipients will see a 5.9% increase for cost-of-living. It’s the largest jump since 1982.

“The guaranteed benefits provided by Social Security and the COLA increase are more crucial than ever as millions of Americans continue to face the health and economic impacts of the pandemic,” AARP CEO Jo Ann Jenkins said in a statement. “Social Security is the largest source of retirement income for most Americans and provides nearly all income (90% or more) for one in four seniors.”

The Social Security Administration looks to the consumer price index for urban wage earners and clerical workers to determine cost-of-living adjustments. On Wednesday, the Labor Department reported that CPI rose 5.9% annually in September.

For the past ten years the cost-of-living adjustment has averaged 1.4%.

The news will likely be welcomed by Social Security recipients, who have been challenged by increased costs for food, medicine, housing and utilities.

***

On Wednesday, William Shatner went to space.

The 90-year-old actor, famous for portraying Captain James T. Kirk in the Star Trek franchise, became the oldest person to travel to space.

Shatner was on a Blue Origin flight, founded by Amazon’s Jeff Bezos. Shatner was one of four passengers on the 11-minute trip. There were approximately three minutes of weightlessness before the space capsule began its return, landing in Texas.

After landing safely on Earth, an emotional Shatner said the flight was “the most profound experience” he could imagine.

***

If you miss driving down Kirkwood in the evening, you’ll soon be able to do so.

The City of Bloomington announced Wednesday that Kirkwood Avenue would reopen to cars later this month. The downtown street has been closed to vehicles since March to provide outdoor dining and walking areas.

In addition, the parklet program, which had parking spaces reserved for restaurants to provide outdoor seating, will end as well.

The city has not determined if the program will return again in 2022.