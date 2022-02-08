WGCL News — Slot Machine Screw-Up

We could all use a little luck like Robert Taylor.

The Arizona man won more than $200,000 at a Las Vegas casino last month – but he didn’t know he won until a few weeks later.

On January 8 Taylor won the jackpot on a progressive slot machine at the Treasure Island Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas, according to USA Today.

A communication error on the machine malfunctioned, and Taylor – as well as casino staff – did not realize a jackpot had been hit.

Taylor returned to Arizona, but the Nevada Gaming Control Board later determined that he had won $229,368.52 on the machine.

How did the casino identify Taylor? The state board’s enforcement division conducted interviews and reviewed surveillance video, as well as purchase records and other pieces of evidence.

Taylor was notified of his winnings at the end of January. He will collect the funds sometime this month.

A number of alpacas died at a farm west of Monroe County last month.

According to The Herald-Times, 28 alpacas were found dead at SuPaca Farms near Gosport last month. A veterinarian from the State Board of Animal Health and deputies from the Owen County Sherriff’s Department visited the farm for a welfare check.

Two dozen other animals, including llamas and horses, were found on the property – alive but malnourished.

Those animals were taken to the Owen County Humane Society for medical care.

Alpacas are native to South America, and have similar features to llamas. However, according to Wikipedia.com, alpacas are much smaller than llamas. Alpacas are often bred for their fiber, which is used to make knitted and woven items.

The Monroe County Community School Corporation and the Richland Bean-Blossom Community School Corporations recently partnered to receive a $5,000 grant to help with work-based learning opportunities for local students.

The grant will help Monroe County high school students in achieving graduation pathways requirements, increase access to work-based learning and encourage employer engagement with students and schools.

The grant comes from the High School Employment Aid Readiness Network, or EARN.