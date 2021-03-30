WGCL News — Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall Extremely Busy Monday

Jim Inman (Photo: IU Athletics)

On Monday, he held up an IU basketball jersey with #42 on it – Mike Woodson’s old number.

It was part of a news conference that formally introduced Woodson as the newest head coach of the IU men’s basketball team. He is the 30th head coach for the Hoosiers, but a lot of people are seeing #1 in the future.

Woodson – who played under coach Bob Knight from 1977-1980 – had been an assistant coach for the New York Knicks. When the opening for the head position at IU came open after the dismissal of Archie Miller earlier this month, Woodson and Indiana athletic director Scott Dolson began talking. And then Dolson flew to New York to meet Woodson.

And now, a new era begins.

One of the big pieces to Woodson’s acceptance of the position included the addition of Thad Matta as associate athletic director for men’s basketball. Matta coached the Ohio State Buckeyes from 2004 to 2017, including five Big Ten Conference season championships and four Big Ten Tournament titles. He is the winningest coach in Ohio State history.

During Monday’s press conference, Dolson made sure to note that Woodson “is 100% the head coach” of IU basketball.

Woodson will begin working on building his staff and his team. He commented on bringing “all the old-timers back” and “bridge the gap between old and new. At the end of the days, it’s about two things: our fans and our basketball program and players.”

Woodson tweeted Monday “Let’s get to work #iubb”

Indiana continues to expand the eligibility for COVID-19 vaccinations.

On Monday, state health officials opened the opportunity to receive a vaccine to Hoosiers age 30 and older. This new addition allows over 800,000 Hoosiers to take part in the vaccination process.

Vaccination appointments will be stretching out to allow for shipments of vaccine to be delivered throughout the state.

Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall will become a large-scale vaccination center beginning April 1, as services move from the Monroe Convention Center downtown.

Hoosiers interested in scheduling a vaccination appointment can visit ourshot.in.gov or call 211. When registering the various vaccination locations will detail what type of vaccine is being provided.