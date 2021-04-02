WGCL News — Signs of Spring as April Begins

Jim Inman (Photo: Albert Casare, Cincinnati Enquirer)

Take me out to the ball game… and April 1 proved to be a great opening day for Major League Baseball.

A 162-game marathon of baseball began yesterday, as a fairly normal baseball season is expected to be played. Fans will be allowed to attend games, although social distancing, masks and other precautions will likely be part of the experience.

WGCL will be your home to Cincinnati Reds baseball, starting Sunday, April 4th at 12:30 as the Reds welcome St. Louis.

Roger Penske, owner of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, is hopeful for a large crowd at this year’s Indianapolis 500.

Early this week, Penske shared that more than 170,000 tickets have been sold for the May 30 race.

Indianapolis Motor Speedway has approximately 250,000 permanent seats, plus additional seating in hospitality areas, suites and the infield area. The speedway footprint can host at least 400,000 spectators on a race day.

Penske purchased IMS in January 2020 – just two months before the pandemic became a global issue – for $300 million. The 2020 Indianapolis 500 was held last August, with only competing teams allowed into the area.

Penske hopes that the 17 IndyCar races scheduled for 2021 will all have spectators as well.

April in Bloomington means local farmers’ markets have returned.

This year Monroe County has at least three different farmers’ markets to serve the community. Local and regional vendors will bring their products – including flowers, vegetables, meats, crafts and more.

The Bloomington Community Farmers’ Market is the city’s oldest market. The market returns to their downtown location off North Morton Street, with hours from 8:00 am to 1:00 pm. There will be limited attendance and everyone will be required to wear a face mask.

The Bloomington Woolery Farmers’ Market can be found on the south side off Tapp Road. Open 8:00 am to noon, there will be live music and a picnic area where attendees can enjoy food from the vendors or from one of the participating food trucks.

Goldleaf Hydroponics is hosting a new market at their location on Empire Road. With a later start of 10:00 am and running through 2:00 pm, the event will have a variety of vendors, farmers and artists participating. The hosts expect the event to grow more throughout the coming weeks.