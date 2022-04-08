WGCL News — Shortening the Smokestack

The Johnson Creamery Smokestack will be downsizing.

Jim Inman Photo: Jim Inman

On Wednesday the Bloomington City Council unanimously voted to create a historic district around the 7th Street building and smokestack.

By creating the historic district, the owners of the property – Peerless Capital, from Chicago – can begin the process of demolishing a portion of the smokestack.

The 144-foot-tall brick structure, with the word “Johnson’s” written down the side, will be reduced to 60 feet.

The demolition process is expected to be completed by the middle of May.

Peerless Capital will continue with plans to build a multi-level apartment complex in the parking lot just north of the creamery building.

***

On Wednesday evening Bloomington Mayor John Hamilton formally introduced his plan to add revenue to the city budget.

At the Bloomington City Council meeting, Hamilton detailed his proposal of increasing the Monroe County local income tax by 0.855 of a percentage point.

The increase would add approximately $32 million in revenue for the county. The largest portion – roughly $18 million – would go to the city. $11.4 million would be added to Monroe County’s revenue, $1.4 million would be designated for Ellettsville and approximately $44,000 would go to Stinesville.

In his proposal, Hamilton said the funds received by the City of Bloomington would be used for public safety, climate change matters, equity and quality of life and essential city services.

In order for the proposal to be approved, Hamilton will need approval votes from the fiscal programs of the county, including the Monroe County Council, Ellettsville and Stinesville Town Councils and the Bloomington City Council. According to Indiana Public Media, the local income tax council is based on population, with a total of 100 votes possible. The Bloomington City Council has more than 56 votes available.

The income package also included details about two $5 million general obligation bonds. The City of Bloomington website said the bonds “efficiently fund infrastructure improvements project by project.”

The city council will reconvene on April 13 for discussion, and a vote could come as early as April 20. Public comment will be available at the meetings.

***

Throw a sheet over your outdoor plants this weekend… there’s a slight chance of snow over the next few days!