WGCL NEWS — Shortage of Antibiotics Reported During Flu Season

By Diane Daily

It has already been a bad cold and flu season in Indiana and medications to treat the illnesses are in high demand. Some Indiana pharmacies are reporting a shortage of antibiotics and over the counter products. Health experts say several illnesses have hit the Hoosier state this winter including the flu, RSV, strep throat and other bacterial infections. According to the FDA, Amoxicillin is currently in short supply in many areas of the country. Sales of children’s medications to treat pain and fever are up 65% from this time last year.

Attorney General Todd Rokita is asking Hoosiers to be alert for signs of human trafficking. Rokita says the crime is on the increase throughout the country and is now a $150 billion criminal enterprise. Medical professionals, restaurant workers, teachers and truck drivers are most likely to come into contact with victims of trafficking. You can report suspicious activity at human trafficking hotline dot org.

Your commute to work may be affected by a scheduled INDOT project in northern Monroe County next week. Single-lane closures on northbound and southbound I-69 are planned between mile marker 128 and mile marker 130 near the Morgan County line. Repair work on the highway’s guardrails will start at 8:00 Tuesday morning and should be finished around 2:00 that afternoon. That might change in case of bad weather.

If you’re a fan of Pepsi’s Sierra Mist, you may want to stock up. After 24 years, the company is doing away with the product because of low sales. In its place, a new a lemon-lime soda is being introduced. Starry is caffeine free and Pepsi is hoping it catches on with younger drinkers.

Now that the holidays are over, you might want to consider adopting a pet from the Bloomington Animal Shelter. The shelter has adorable cats and dogs of all ages and there are few rabbits at the shelter right now. Stop by the shelter at 3410 S. Walnut from 8 until 5 Mondays through Saturdays