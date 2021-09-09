WGCL News — Shooting in Bloomington

A shooting Tuesday left one person injured and a suspect in custody.

Jim Inman Photo: WTHR.com

The shooting occurred in the 3400 block of West Third Street, at the Freddy’s Frozen Custard and Steakburgers location. According to the Bloomington Police Department, a man was in a vehicle in the Freddy’s drive-thru when the suspect approached. The man exited the vehicle and ran through the parking lot. A passenger in the vehicle also got out of the car.

The driver of the vehicle was struck multiple times, according to police.

The suspect reportedly dropped the gun, and the passenger picked it up and fired at the suspect as he fled the scene. The suspect was not hit.

The police reported the passenger put the victim into the vehicle and drove away. The victim was first taken to a home on South Curry Pike before an ambulance took him to IU Health Bloomington Hospital.

Police found the suspect inside a dumpster behind the west side strip mall. He was taken into custody.

On Wednesday afternoon, Bloomington police announced that Victor Pilot-Coleman was arrested in the shooting.

***

Vauhxx Booker, who was involved in a racial incident last year at Lake Monroe, was arrested over the weekend in Indianapolis.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to calls at Downtown Olley’s early Sunday morning. Booker claimed the staff were intoxicated and yelling racist comments.

When the police arrived, Booker wanted them to make arrests immediately. The police told him they were unable to do so, and Booker “became very angry and agitated,” demanding to speak with a supervisor.

The supervisor spoke with Booker, according to reports, then asked the officers to file a police report. Booker was asked to sit on the nearby curb and wait for the officers.

According to the police affidavit, Booker began walking around and talking about his identification. The police repeatedly asked him to sit down, and Booker then “threw the supervisor by shoving him back with his upper body on the chest.”

Booker was handcuffed and arrested. His hearing is scheduled for Thursday.

The police affidavit noted that the three police officers were wearing body cameras, which were on during the incident.

Booker was charged earlier this year with trespass and battery related to July 4 2020 incident at Lake Monroe. Two other men are facing charges of criminal confinement, battery and intimidation related to the incident.