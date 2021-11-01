WGCL News — Seven Oaks Files Lawsuit

Seven Oaks Classical School in Ellettsville is suing the Monroe County Health Department and the board of commissioners.

The lawsuit was filed last Tuesday in Monroe Circuit Court.

The school claims the county commissioners violated the state’s Open Door Law by meeting in private and taking official action as a judicial body between the dates of September 20 and 23.

On September 20, the lawsuit claims an appeal hearing was held, and a final ruling was determined three days later.

The school says there was no public notice of meetings in between the dates.

Seven Oaks also said the county commissioners did not follow the appropriate stand of review.

The school did not enforce a mask policy when the county commissioners established the mandate. On September 1, the commissioners revised their health order to include all K-12 school, both public and private. Seven Oaks is a public charter school that opened in 2016.

The Food and Drug Administration approved the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5-11 on Friday. The next step in the process is the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to approve the vaccine as well. That approval could come this week.

With that news, Monroe County is preparing vaccine doses for children when the opportunity is finalized.

Monroe County Public Health Administrator Penny Caudill said last week that school clinics, mobile clinics, pharmacies and physicians will be able to provide the vaccination once the CDC makes its final approval.

According to the Associated Press, the dosage for children under 11 will be a third of the amount given to teens and adults. As with the adult doses, children will receive two shots, with three weeks in between each dose.

COVID-19 booster shots are also available for Hoosiers over the age of 18.

Congratulations to two local bands – the Bloomington High School North marching band and the Edgewood High School Marching Mustangs. Both bands won their semi-state competition this weekend and will advance to the state finals next Saturday, November 6.