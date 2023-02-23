WGCL NEWS — Senate Approves Bill to Combat Cancer Rate Among Firefighters

By Diane Daily

There has been a big increase in the cancer rate among firefighters in Indiana. And a current bill at the Indiana Statehouse hopes to bring down those numbers. Members of the House have given unanimous approval to a P-F-A-S monitoring bill and sent it to the Senate. The bill would provide testing for firefighters for the cancer-causing chemicals. The man-made chemicals can cause all types of health problems and are also damaging to the environment.

There is an update on the House Bill that would establish Dementia Care centers in small communities around the state. The Dementia Care Specialist Program bill passed by a unanimous vote this week and will now be considered by the Senate. If the bill becomes law, centers would be established throughout Indiana offering resources for those suffering from Alzheimer’s and dementia in its earliest forms.

If you’re planning to head out of town for Spring Break with friends or family, your trip will cost more than it did last year. Travel experts say demand is picking up this month and they’re seeing a big increase in airfare and hotel prices.

In a recent national survey, 60% of the respondents said they expect to spend $500 or more on spring break travel this year. 33% think they’ll spending more than $1,000.

A Gibson County man learned the hard way that a four-wheeler can’t out- run an Indiana State Police car.

Earlier this week, a state trooper tried to pull over 23-year-old Riley Hill for speeding and failing to stop for a stop sign. Hill ignored the siren and flashing lights. He continued speeding, drove off the road, and went through a field before hiding in a junkyard. He was finally arrested and charged with Resisting Law Enforcement and Driving While Suspended.