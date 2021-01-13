WGCL News — Seminary Park Situation Still Developing

Keith Klein (Photo:

The sign in Seminary Park warned, “on or about Jan. 11.”

The tent encampment was NOT removed Monday night.

Monday afternoon word came of possibly 50 additional shelter beds could be available for those in the Park.

Forrest Gilmore, Beacon, Inc. Executive Director said a warehouse space was a possible viable low barrier winter shelter. That may have led to the lack of enforcement action at Seminary Park

The fire department has not signed off on the additional location. Things still need to be solved, like staffing and funding for the site.

Gilmore was critical of the mayor saying, “The mayor is aware of this opportunity but seems still to be determined to move forward on the park evictions. We once again call upon the mayor to slow down and stop the evictions…”

Whether or not the mayor acknowledged calls to slow down evictions, the encampment was not removed from the park Monday night.

Indiana lawmakers are set to consider a bill aimed at helping combat suicide and human trafficking among students.

Senate Bill 19 requires public schools that issue a student identification card to students in grades 6-12 to include a local, state, or national suicide prevention hotline telephone number; and human trafficking hotline telephone number.

“Suicide is the second-leading cause of death for adolescents in our country, and unfortunately, Indiana has seen this at a rate higher than the national average,” said Sen. Jon Ford.

“Having seen this tragic loss of life in my own community, I believe it’s important we do everything we can to help young Hoosiers know there is always someone ready to listen and help them through whatever it is they’re going through, Ford said.”

According to the National Alliance on Mental Illness, one in six youth between the age of 6 to 17 experience a mental health disorder each year.

The bill made it out of committee Monday. If passed as is, the bill would go into effect on July 1.