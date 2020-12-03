WGCL News — Second Black Lives Matter Mural This Spring

By: Keith Klein (Photo: Indiana Public Media)

Bloomington’s second Black Lives Matter street mural will be installed on West Sixth Street between College and Walnut – the north side of the square – this spring. The project was initially scheduled for 2020, but the onset of winter weather coupled with COVID health concerns prompted the delay until Spring.

Painting dates are tentatively Saturday, April 17, 2021, with May 1 as a rain date. The dates are pending approval from the Board of Public Works and may change based on COVID-19 safety considerations in place next spring.

The first BLM mural was painted in October on Elm Street beside the Banneker Community Center.

The Justice Department amended its execution protocols, no longer requiring federal death sentences to be carried out by lethal injection clearing the way to use other methods like firing squads and poison gas.

The amended rule, allows the government to conduct executions by lethal injection or use “any other manner prescribed by the law of the state in which the sentence was imposed.”

The rule – which goes into effect on Dec. 24 – comes as the Justice Department has scheduled five executions in Terre Haute during the lame-duck period, including three just days before President-elect Joe Biden takes office.

A Justice Department official said the two executions scheduled in December would be done by lethal injection but didn’t provide information about three others scheduled in January.

Last year they used an indoor pool, but the pandemic has Guerin Catholic’s swim team swimming outside since it lost access to Noblesville’s pool. The swimmers now use the Forest Park outdoor pool.

One student said, “The outside temperature might be cold, but the water is warm enough.”

Guerin doesn’t have a pool so they’ve paid to practice at different pools, but because of the pandemic, many public high schools have restricted the use of their pools. Luckily, the Forest Park pool is heated.