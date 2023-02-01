WGCL NEWS — Second Arrest in Smithville Shooting Incident

By Diane Daily

Detectives from the Monroe County Sheriff’s office have made a second arrest in last week’s shooting incident in Smithville. 57-year-old Edward Deckard was taken into custody on Monday and charged with one felony count of attempted murder, robbery and criminal recklessness. His alleged accomplice, 51-year-old Gary “Kevin” Robertson was apprehended shortly after the shooting and faces charges of robbery and criminal recklessness. According to published reports, the victim was shot twice after catching two men tampering with his truck.

Former Indiana Governor Mitch Daniels has announced he will not be a candidate for the U.S. Senate. In recent weeks, Daniels was said to have been considering the idea of running for the seat that will be vacated by Mike Braun who has announced a bid for the governor’s office. Had he launched his candidacy, Daniels would have gone up against current U.S. Representative Jim Banks. In a statement to the Indianapolis Star, Daniels said he believes being a senator is not the right job for him and not the life he wants to live.

Terre Haute’s new casino has a new name. Churchill Downs is dropping the word “queen” from the “Queen of Terre Haute Casino and Resort.” Effective immediately, its official name is the Terre Haute Casino Resort. The $290 million complex will include a 122-room luxury hotel and is scheduled to open next March.

It looks legitimate, but it’s not. A new phone scam has hit the state and the Caller ID indicates the call is coming from Indiana State Police Post 52. The scammers claim to be police officers who are calling to deliver an arrest warrant. They promise the warrant can be taken care of with an immediate payment. But the Indiana State Police says the calls are fake. They recommend hanging up and reporting the incident to local law enforcement