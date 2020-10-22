WGCL News — Saturday is National Prescription Drug Take Back Day

By: Keith Klein (Photo: FDA)

Saturday is National Prescription Drug Take Back Day. The “Take Back” seeks to prevent prescription drug abuse and theft by properly disposing of pills, cough syrup, and other unwanted prescription liquid and pill drugs and medications. Vaping pens without batteries and vaping cartridges will also be taken. New or used needles, ARE NOT accepted. Collected items will be properly disposed, without threatening the environment.

Collection sites are Indiana State Police Posts – between 10 AM and 2 PM. The service is free with no questions asked. The event is an opportunity to drop off items safely, and responsibly.

Additionally, citizens say their usual methods for disposing of unused medications, flushing them down the toilet or throwing them in the trash pose potential safety and health hazards.

You may not associate slick roadways with temperatures above freezing, but roadways can be very slick this time of year due to fallen leaves. It creates an extra hazard for drivers.

A car traveling 40 miles per hour has a braking distance is 80 feet to stop on dry pavement.

That distance doubles to 160 feet on wet pavement.

On a wet roadway with leaves, the stopping distance increases to 250 feet.

The U.S. Department of Transportation says 21% of all crashes are weather related.

46 % of Weather related crashes occur while it is raining

47% occur during snow/slush or on icy roadways, and

3% when there is fog.

Both rain and snow can make roads slick and hazardous. When you add leaves, chances for an accident increase dramatically.