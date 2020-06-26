WGCL News — Saharan Dust Cloud Heading to Indiana

By: Keith Klein (photo: The Indy Channel)

A Saharan dust cloud is continuing its move northward from the Gulf of Mexico. Dust from the Sahara usually impacts the United States once or twice a year. However, this latest wave will be a little more intense. By tomorrow the dust will impact Indiana, continuing into the weekend. The dust will create a milky looking sky at times during the day. It will bring poor air quality to the area. Those sensitive to air quality or those who have respiratory conditions may experience issues. Be on the lookout for vivid sunsets and sunrises. The dust particles in the atmosphere will cause light to be scattered, resulting in vibrant colors as the sun sets and rises.

Remember our earlier story on Indiana’s Tiger King? Now, the State has filed amotion in a pending civil case requesting the judge to find Wildlife in Need’s Tim Stark in contempt of court for hosting an event over the weekendin violation of a temporary restraining order in a civil case. Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill filed the case in February in Marion County, seeking to close down the roadside zoo in Charlestown. There have been two temporary restraining orders approved by the judge, the most recent on June 18. The motion filed Monday alleges that Stark exhibited animals over Father’s Day weekend after a social media post advertising it. Court records show a Facebook post that read, in part. “(Tim Stark) has decided to give free admission this Father’s Day weekend to show not only his animals but also his property, without compensation. As he has stated all along, he has nothing to hide. So come see for yourself.” The State motion alleges that Stark violated the previous order, saying over the weekend, Stark displayed both a wolf pup and an ostrich that he was not previously known to have. A hearing is set for 9 this morning in Marion County Superior Court.