WGCL News — Safer Driving in the Future

Could driving become safer in the future?

Jim Inman Photo: canva.com

As part of President Joe Biden’s $1 trillion infrastructure package, a high-tech addition will likely be coming to American vehicles in the next five years.

The technology to keep intoxicated drivers from driving.

The legislation would create monitoring systems as early as 2026. The Transportation Department is charged with finding the best form of technology to utilize with the new vehicles.

The development plan is part of a $17 billion allotment in the infrastructure package designed for road safety programs.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reported in October that an estimated 20,160 people died in traffic accidents in the first-half of 2021.

The agency said that approximately 10,000 people are killed annually in the US in alcohol-related accidents.

***

Hello, Palo Alto!

Bloomington and Palo Alto, California have announced a sibling city partnership. The program is similar to international sister cities, but with domestic communities.

Palo Alto Mayor Tom DuBois said in a statement this week that the partnership “can build empathy, understanding, bridge our differences, share our opportunities and even look at how businesses could benefit from working from our regional strengths.”

Both Bloomington and Palo Alto are of similar size, have large universities and diverse populations. Palo Alto is located in the San Francisco Bay area, and is one of the main cities in Silicon Valley. Hewlett-Packard, Tesla, Skype and Lockeed Martin are headquartered in the city.

Bloomington Mayor John Hamilton commented this week that it is a “great opportunity for our cities.”

The program was started by IU alumna Vickie Veenker, who is an attorney in Palo Alto.

***

Join Mike Glasscott and Dave Novak tonight at 7:00 pm for our high school football game of the week. The 8-2 Bloomington South Panthers are on the road to 8-3 New Albany for the regional championship game. South defeated New Albany 50-20 in an August 2021 meeting.

Chalk Talk begins at 6:30 and kick-off starts at 7. All the action is over the air on streaming free on our website.