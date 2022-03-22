WGCL News — Ryan Traded to Colts

Matt Ryan will be wearing blue this fall.

Jim Inman Photo: si.com

After 14 seasons with the Atlanta Falcons – and becoming the best quarterback in franchise history – Ryan will be joining the Indianapolis Colts this fall.

Atlanta traded Ryan on Monday to the Colts in exchange for a 2022 third-round draft pick, according to the team.

Ryan will be signed through the 2023 season.

The quarterback has been with the Falcons since he was drafted #3 overall in 2008. Now 37, the 6-foot-4 Ryan has missed only three games in his career in Atlanta. He threw for at least 4,000 yards every season beginning in 2011 until last year, when he threw for 3,968 yards.

Matt Ryan was named the NFL’s Most Valuable Player in 2016 and took Atlanta to the Super Bowl against New England. Atlanta had a 28-3 lead over the Patriots into the third quarter of the game, but lost 34-28 in overtime.

A woman found guilty in the murder of her stepson is appealing the verdict.

Dayana Medina-Flores was sentenced to 65 years – the maximum sentence – in the death of 12-year Eduardo Posso. Posso was brought to IU Health Bloomington Hospital in May 2019 showing signs of malnourishment and abuse. The child died shortly after being brought to the hospital, and Medina-Flores and her husband, Luis Posso, were arrested and charged with murder.

During the investigation, police examined a motel room where the family was staying and found restraints, a shock color and camera system. There was also incriminating evidence found on the phones of the parents.

The attorneys for Medina-Flores state that the sentencing did not consider mitigating factors, such as the lack of criminal history and the admission of guilt in the case.

The attorneys claim the woman was abused by her husband. Adding in her lack of legal status forced the woman to live in fear for her own safety as well as her children’s.

Luis Posso is waiting a jury trial, according to court documents.

