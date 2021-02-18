WGCL News — Rush Limbaugh Passes Away from Cancer

Jim Inman (Photo: RushLimbaugh.com)

Rush Limbaugh, whose radio talk show has been part of the WGCL schedule for years, passed away Wednesday at the age of 70.

The radio host had been diagnosed a year ago with lung cancer, and he announced in October that the diagnosis was terminal.

Limbaugh’s wife, Kathryn, made the announcement on his show.

Rush Limbaugh’s radio program began broadcasting nationally in 1988 from New York. According to Talkers Magazine, which covers the radio industry, Limbaugh had the nation’s largest audience in 2019, averaging 15 million unique listeners on a weekly basis.

A friend of WGCL, and the deputy mayor of Bloomington, will soon be retiring.

Mick Renneisen, who has served under Mayor John Hamilton since January 2016, will be retiring on April 23. Renneisen’s retirement will wrap up four decades of work in the community.

The Deputy Mayor began his career in community service in 1981, working with the parks and recreation department. From 1996 to 2015, Renneisen oversaw a variety of projects, including Switchyard Park.

The City of Bloomington released a statement, stating “After 40 years of public service, it’s time for me to retire and spend more time with my family.”

For more than 40 years, fans of the Indianapolis 500 race have heard the voice of Bob Jenkins announce the Greatest Spectacle in Racing.

This year, Jenkins will be taking a reduced role, as he has shared that he is battling brain cancer.

In December, Jenkins woke with a terrible headache. He had a CAT scan, and later an MRI, to look into the cause of the issue. The MRI revealed two malignant tumors, located in his right temple.

This isn’t Jenkins first battle with cancer. In the 1980s he was treated for colon cancer. His late wife passed away from brain cancer in 2012.

Jenkins hopes to not fully retire from the race season, but take a smaller part in the announcing for the event.

The 2021 Indianapolis 500 is scheduled for Sunday, May 30.