WGCL News — Hoosiers Returning to Work After Memorial Day Holiday

Hoosiers are continuing to return to work… and Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb is bringing all state employees back to their offices.

In a Wednesday email, Holcomb said that state employees are required to be back in their offices by July 6. For many, it will be their first time back since the state’s stay-at-home order in March 2020.

Senior staff – including supervisors and agency leaders – will be back by June 7. All other employees should be spending at least 50% of their work week in the office by June 21 and transition to full-time, in-office by July 6.

Holcomb noted in his email that 2.5 million Hoosiers have been vaccinated, and that vaccine availability makes it an appropriate time to return to work.

A longtime Indianapolis Colt has announced his retirement.

Adam Vinatieri has spent 24 seasons in the NFL – the first ten seasons were with the New England Patriots, and then he joined the Colts in 2006. Over his career Vinatieri has earned four Super Bowl rings, the last from his first season as a Colt.

The 48-year-old kicker made 599 of the 715 field goals he attempted during regular season play, and 56 of 69 attempts in playoff games. Twenty-nine of his kicks were game-winners for both the Patriots and the Colts.

Vinatieri is also a three-time Pro Bowler, and is the NFL’s all-time leading scorer with 2,673 points.

Vinatieri announced his retirement on the Pat McAfee show Wednesday.

He did not play last season after being placed on injured reserve in December 2019 after a season-long knee injury that begin during training camp.

He will be eligible for induction into the Hall of Fame in 2026.

Memorial Day is Monday, but what is the reason for the holiday.

Memorial Day honors the men and women who died while serving in the US military. Originally known as Decoration Day, Memorial Day became an official federal holiday in 1971.

Many Americans also decorate cemeteries and memorials of loved ones, regardless of military service.