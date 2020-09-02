WGCL News — Representative Jim Banks Looking to Ban Federal Funding to Convicted Protesters

By: Keith Klein (Photo: Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

U.S. Representative, Jim Banks, introduced a two-page bill that would ban people from receiving federal unemployment aid if they are convicted of a federal offense related to protests such as those recently in the U.S.

Those convicted of such a crime would, also, have to pay restitution for the cost of policing the protests.

With Democrats in control of the House of Representatives, the bill has little chance of moving forward.

“Antifa thugs are descending on suffering communities,” Banks said in a news release, “disrupting peaceful protests and leaving violence, looting and vandalism in their wake.

They turned Milwaukee, Seattle, and Portland into warzones, and now they’re moving the chaos to Kenosha, Wisconsin.”

A $600 federal boost to unemployment insurance expired in July. Some states, including Indiana, can give those who file for unemployment an additional $300 in federal money under a short-term grant the president authorized in an executive order.

Banks said he filed the bill after friends of his who were leaving the

White House were confronted by protesters.

No one was arrested in that incident.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office reports 243 Hoosiers died in the county of drug overdoses from January 1 to June 30 – a 40% increase over the same period last year.

“Is it because of COVID?” Chief Deputy Coroner Alfie McGinty questioned. “Is it the inability to cope with just simply being alone?”

“People are dying every day that don’t have to,” said Public Advocates in Community Re-Entry specialist Jeannie Reed.

Preventing people from dying and healing addictions are the heartbeat of PACE — a recovery resource and outreach center. They provide life-saving training to use Narcan.

Addiction, “… has no discrimination, it has no barriers, it has no age limit,” Diversion Specialist Sharon Rucker, said.